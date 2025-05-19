Title Showdown in Serie A: A Race to the Finish

In a suspense-filled twist to the Serie A season, Inter Milan and Napoli are set to play their final league games on Friday, as revealed by the Italian league's announcement on Monday. Scheduled kick-off for both matches is at 2045 CEST (1845 GMT).

Napoli, managed by Antonio Conte, currently tops the league standings with 79 points, merely one point ahead of the defending champions, Inter. This razor-thin lead adds electrifying tension to the upcoming matches. A playoff is on the horizon if the two teams end level on points, with the decisive match planned for May 26. This allows Inter to adequately prep for the Champions League final on May 31.

Meanwhile, as six matches are set for Sunday, stakes are high for European spots and the looming threat of relegation. The final matches promise to be equally gripping for fans and participants alike.

