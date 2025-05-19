Left Menu

Title Showdown in Serie A: A Race to the Finish

Inter Milan and Napoli will play their final Serie A matches on Friday instead of Sunday, as announced by the Italian league. Napoli leads the standings by one point over Inter. If tied, a playoff will determine the winner, potentially on May 26 before the Champions League final.

In a suspense-filled twist to the Serie A season, Inter Milan and Napoli are set to play their final league games on Friday, as revealed by the Italian league's announcement on Monday. Scheduled kick-off for both matches is at 2045 CEST (1845 GMT).

Napoli, managed by Antonio Conte, currently tops the league standings with 79 points, merely one point ahead of the defending champions, Inter. This razor-thin lead adds electrifying tension to the upcoming matches. A playoff is on the horizon if the two teams end level on points, with the decisive match planned for May 26. This allows Inter to adequately prep for the Champions League final on May 31.

Meanwhile, as six matches are set for Sunday, stakes are high for European spots and the looming threat of relegation. The final matches promise to be equally gripping for fans and participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

