Traffic Advisory Issued for IPL Match in Delhi

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Expecting heavy congestion from 5:30 pm to midnight, restrictions have been placed on certain roads with specific paths advised for smooth commuting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:52 IST
In anticipation of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory. The match is set to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

With a significant influx of cricket fans expected, traffic congestion is anticipated from 5:30 pm to midnight. To manage the situation, vehicular movement will be restricted on key arteries including Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, and Asaf Ali Road.

Free parking and shuttle options have been arranged around the stadium's vicinity, ensuring smooth access for spectators. The advisory also outlines specific routes for app-based taxi users, enhancing the flow of traffic on the day of the match.

