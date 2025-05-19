Left Menu

Gary Lineker's BBC Departure: A Legacy of Goals and Controversy

Gary Lineker, a former England soccer captain and renowned BBC presenter, will leave the network after apologizing for a social media post deemed antisemitic. Known for his strong opinions and stellar sports career, Lineker has faced criticism over the years. He plans to focus on his podcasting venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:56 IST
Gary Lineker's BBC Departure: A Legacy of Goals and Controversy
Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker, a former English soccer captain known for his prolific scoring and precise commentary, will part ways with the BBC after sparking controversy with a social media post on Zionism. The post, criticized for containing antisemitic elements, led to significant backlash.

Lineker, who never received a yellow card in his 16-year playing career, became a prominent media figure as the host of the BBC's 'Match of the Day' for 25 years. However, his political opinions often clashed with the BBC's stance on neutrality, prompting repeated warnings.

Despite leaving his role, Lineker's schedule remains busy with his ongoing projects, particularly his podcasting production company, Goalhanger. As he transitions from television, Lineker remains committed to engaging in social and political discussions through different platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025