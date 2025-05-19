Gary Lineker's BBC Departure: A Legacy of Goals and Controversy

Gary Lineker, a former English soccer captain known for his prolific scoring and precise commentary, will part ways with the BBC after sparking controversy with a social media post on Zionism. The post, criticized for containing antisemitic elements, led to significant backlash.

Lineker, who never received a yellow card in his 16-year playing career, became a prominent media figure as the host of the BBC's 'Match of the Day' for 25 years. However, his political opinions often clashed with the BBC's stance on neutrality, prompting repeated warnings.

Despite leaving his role, Lineker's schedule remains busy with his ongoing projects, particularly his podcasting production company, Goalhanger. As he transitions from television, Lineker remains committed to engaging in social and political discussions through different platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)