Lucknow's Power Surge: Marsh, Markram, and Pooran Shine

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable 205/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Marsh's explosive 65 and Markram's 61 built a solid foundation, while Pooran's aggressive 45 ensured a challenging total for Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:01 IST
Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh (Photo: @IPL/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran propelled Lucknow Super Giants to an imposing 205/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL clash at the Ekana Stadium.

Marsh set the tone with a sizzling 65, striking a boundary off the first ball and following it up with an 80-meter six against Pat Cummins. Aiden Markram, contributing 61, survived early chances and capitalized on Hyderabad's fielding lapses.

Nicholas Pooran's fiery 45 and Abdul Samad's efforts in the death overs ensured Lucknow surpassed the 200-mark, setting a high target for Hyderabad. The match showcased Lucknow's aggressive batting strategy and exposed Hyderabad's defensive shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

