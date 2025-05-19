Labuschagne's Woes Continue as County Fixture Plans Falter Ahead of WTC Final
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne struggles in County Championship matches with Glamorgan ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa. Despite intentions to acclimatize to English conditions, Labuschagne suffered poor form, raising concerns over his inclusion in Australia's final XI for the crucial encounter.
Marnus Labuschagne's strategic attempt to gain crucial match practice ahead of Australia's World Test Championship final clash with South Africa hit another roadblock. Playing for Glamorgan in a County Championship fixture, Labuschagne faced a rare slump with his bat, failing to deliver in the second innings after a disappointing first appearance.
Aiming to make the most of his stint with Glamorgan before the high-stakes match against the Proteas on June 11, Labuschagne endured a challenging outing. After a first-innings duck, he struggled to find form as Glamorgan chased a modest 66-run target against Northamptonshire, eventually falling to Ben Sanderson for just 4 runs in the second innings.
In his first outing, he was dismissed by South Australia's Harry Conway after only seven balls, leaving questions looming over his place in Australia's WTC final lineup. Labuschagne, who has been under scrutiny following a subpar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a difficult tour of Sri Lanka, is under pressure to perform in his next opportunity.
