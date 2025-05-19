Left Menu

Labuschagne's Woes Continue as County Fixture Plans Falter Ahead of WTC Final

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne struggles in County Championship matches with Glamorgan ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa. Despite intentions to acclimatize to English conditions, Labuschagne suffered poor form, raising concerns over his inclusion in Australia's final XI for the crucial encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:40 IST
Labuschagne's Woes Continue as County Fixture Plans Falter Ahead of WTC Final
Marnus Labuschagne (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marnus Labuschagne's strategic attempt to gain crucial match practice ahead of Australia's World Test Championship final clash with South Africa hit another roadblock. Playing for Glamorgan in a County Championship fixture, Labuschagne faced a rare slump with his bat, failing to deliver in the second innings after a disappointing first appearance.

Aiming to make the most of his stint with Glamorgan before the high-stakes match against the Proteas on June 11, Labuschagne endured a challenging outing. After a first-innings duck, he struggled to find form as Glamorgan chased a modest 66-run target against Northamptonshire, eventually falling to Ben Sanderson for just 4 runs in the second innings.

In his first outing, he was dismissed by South Australia's Harry Conway after only seven balls, leaving questions looming over his place in Australia's WTC final lineup. Labuschagne, who has been under scrutiny following a subpar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a difficult tour of Sri Lanka, is under pressure to perform in his next opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025