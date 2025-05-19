Abhishek Sharma's Sixes Knock LSG Out of IPL Play-Off Race

Abhishek Sharma's explosive performance propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a crucial victory against Lucknow Super Giants, eliminating them from the IPL play-offs race on Monday. His rapid 59 from 20 deliveries, including six towering sixes, set the tone for the chase.

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram contributed with high-caliber fifties, helping restrict LSG to 205/7. Sunrisers Hyderabad was already out of contention, but their emphatic performance wiped out LSG's chances, marking a disappointing season for their captain, Rishabh Pant.

The game featured sparks on the field, notably when SRH's Abhishek clashed with LSG's rising bowler Digvesh Rathi after being dismissed, adding drama to an action-packed match. Both teams have two games left in the IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)