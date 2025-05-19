Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Sixes Knock LSG Out of IPL Play-Off Race

Abhishek Sharma's dynamic innings, scoring 59 off just 20 balls, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad secure a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, ending their hopes for IPL play-offs. Despite standout performances from Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, LSG's strategy faltered. Both teams have two matches left this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:43 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Sixes Knock LSG Out of IPL Play-Off Race
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Sharma's explosive performance propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a crucial victory against Lucknow Super Giants, eliminating them from the IPL play-offs race on Monday. His rapid 59 from 20 deliveries, including six towering sixes, set the tone for the chase.

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram contributed with high-caliber fifties, helping restrict LSG to 205/7. Sunrisers Hyderabad was already out of contention, but their emphatic performance wiped out LSG's chances, marking a disappointing season for their captain, Rishabh Pant.

The game featured sparks on the field, notably when SRH's Abhishek clashed with LSG's rising bowler Digvesh Rathi after being dismissed, adding drama to an action-packed match. Both teams have two games left in the IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025