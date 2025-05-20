Revamped T20 Mumbai League Set to Enthrall Cricket Fans

The Mumbai Cricket Association has unveiled a new schedule for the third T20 Mumbai League, slated from June 4 to 12. The matches will be split between Wankhede and DY Patil Stadiums, deviating from the originally planned sole venue of Wankhede.

Commencing right after the IPL finals, the tournament features eight teams, with each team playing five league matches. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for June 10 at Wankhede, with the final set for June 12.

Though the league boasts star cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, other icons such as Shardul Thakur and Sarfaraz Khan will miss it due to commitments with India A. The updated schedule follows IPL adjustments, signaling the association's resolve to proceed despite impending monsoon challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)