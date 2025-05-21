Left Menu

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL teams have approved their players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This decision promises to infuse the games with star power while promoting the sport internationally. The NFL, NFLPA, Olympic bodies, and IFAF are collaborating to finalize participation details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 05:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, National Football League teams voted to permit their players to take part in flag football at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, as confirmed by the NFL on Tuesday. This marks a significant step as the NFL has always supported its athletes participating internationally.

The vote took place at a league meeting in Minnesota, where all team owners enthusiastically supported the resolution. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed pride in allowing athletes to compete at the Olympics, calling it the pinnacle of global sports competition.

Anticipation is building for a potential 'Dream Team' as NFL stars might represent the U.S. on home soil. This decision aligns with the NFL's international aspirations and aims to bolster the inclusion of women in the sport. Six men's and six women's teams will compete in a five-on-five format at the 2028 Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

