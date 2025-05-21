Left Menu

Transitions and Triumphs: A New Era for Indian Cricket

Vikram Rathour anticipates a challenging England tour as India faces significant changes in its Test squad, following the retirements of stalwarts. Shubman Gill may take over as captain. The tour represents both a test of resilience and a chance for young talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel to shine.

The Indian cricket team, bracing for a pivotal England tour, faces the challenge of stepping into a new Test era without its stalwarts, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. These retirements have left significant gaps in the team's composition, according to former batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Amidst these changes, Shubman Gill is likely to assume the role of Test captain, ushering in a new top and middle order. Rathour underscores the duality of the situation—a tough transition but also an opportune moment for emerging players to demonstrate their skills as they begin the five-match series on June 20 in Leeds.

Rathour lauds young talents like 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel, emphasizing their potential and temperament. Despite Rajasthan Royals' mixed outcomes this season, Rathour remains optimistic about the squad's future and acknowledges the team's need to improve fielding and finish games more effectively.

