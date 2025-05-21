Left Menu

Tensions Flare Between Fans Ahead of Europa League Final

Fans of Tottenham and Manchester United clashed in Bilbao before the Europa League final. The confrontations occurred in the Basque Country, with reports of disorder in nearby cities such as San Sebastian and Santander. UEFA cautioned against unauthorized ticket purchases for the match held in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilbao | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:04 IST
Tensions Flare Between Fans Ahead of Europa League Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Before the Europa League final in Spain, tensions flared as Tottenham and Manchester United fans clashed in Bilbao.

Confrontations erupted in the city center and nearby areas, as English supporters avoided pricey accommodations in the official host city.

Officials had anticipated the arrival of over 50,000 English fans across the Basque Country, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported despite the chaotic scenes. Spanish media captured dramatic images of fans battling on Bilbao's streets, employing makeshift weapons such as tables, bins, and bottles.

Additional reports of confrontations emerged from other Basque cities like San Sebastian and Santander, where many ticketless fans had gathered. UEFA issued a stern warning against purchasing unauthorized tickets, clarifying that each club had an official allocation of 15,000 tickets in the 50,000-seat venue, with prices starting at 40 euros. However, secondary ticket prices soared into the thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025