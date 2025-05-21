Tensions Flare Between Fans Ahead of Europa League Final

Before the Europa League final in Spain, tensions flared as Tottenham and Manchester United fans clashed in Bilbao.

Confrontations erupted in the city center and nearby areas, as English supporters avoided pricey accommodations in the official host city.

Officials had anticipated the arrival of over 50,000 English fans across the Basque Country, but fortunately, no serious injuries were reported despite the chaotic scenes. Spanish media captured dramatic images of fans battling on Bilbao's streets, employing makeshift weapons such as tables, bins, and bottles.

Additional reports of confrontations emerged from other Basque cities like San Sebastian and Santander, where many ticketless fans had gathered. UEFA issued a stern warning against purchasing unauthorized tickets, clarifying that each club had an official allocation of 15,000 tickets in the 50,000-seat venue, with prices starting at 40 euros. However, secondary ticket prices soared into the thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)