Jofra Archer's Thumb Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series

In a setback for England's cricket team, fast bowler Jofra Archer has been sidelined from the upcoming One-Day International series against West Indies due to a right thumb injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Archer's career has been frequently disrupted by injuries, having previously dealt with elbow and back issues that kept him out of the game for extended periods. Luke Wood, who has donned the national colors in a couple of ODIs and Five T20 Internationals, has been named as Archer's replacement for the series.

The England medical team will reassess Archer's condition over the next two weeks to determine his timeline for returning to competitive action. The three-match ODI series against the West Indies is slated to commence on May 29 at Edgbaston, creating a new opportunity for Wood to shine.

