Left Menu

Jofra Archer's Thumb Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies due to a right thumb injury. Luke Wood has been named as his replacement. Archer, who has frequently battled injuries, will be evaluated by the England medical team to determine his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:34 IST
Jofra Archer's Thumb Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series
Jofra Archer

In a setback for England's cricket team, fast bowler Jofra Archer has been sidelined from the upcoming One-Day International series against West Indies due to a right thumb injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Archer's career has been frequently disrupted by injuries, having previously dealt with elbow and back issues that kept him out of the game for extended periods. Luke Wood, who has donned the national colors in a couple of ODIs and Five T20 Internationals, has been named as Archer's replacement for the series.

The England medical team will reassess Archer's condition over the next two weeks to determine his timeline for returning to competitive action. The three-match ODI series against the West Indies is slated to commence on May 29 at Edgbaston, creating a new opportunity for Wood to shine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025