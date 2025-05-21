India's Test Strength: Rising to the Challenge Without Kohli and Rohit

The Indian cricket team is poised to be a strong contender in the upcoming five-Test series against England, despite not having star players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. England's all-rounder, Ben Stokes, who will lead his team, emphasized this while discussing the formidable batting lineup that India boasts.

Returning from surgery on his hamstring, Stokes acknowledged the void left by Kohli and Sharma's recent retirement from Test cricket. He noted Kohli's significant impact on the field, praised his competitiveness, and shared personal reflections on playing against him in previous matches.

The series, which begins on June 20, will demand resilience from England's bowlers to put pressure on India's capable lineup. Stokes is motivated to set the tone from the outset, as he continues his own recovery journey to peak fitness, eager for the challenges ahead in this rigorous summer series.

