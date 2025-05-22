Jyothi Yarraji Reverts to Classic Technique for Asian Championships Challenge

India's 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, an Asian Games silver medallist, has decided to abandon her new running technique due to injury concerns and revert to her original style as she prepares to defend her Asian Championships title.

Yarraji, who is participating in the championships in Gumi, South Korea, had shifted to a seven-stride technique, seeking more power, but frequent injuries led her and her coach to opt for the original eight-stride approach.

Meanwhile, distance runner Gulveer Singh, already qualified for the 5000m World Championships, looks forward to competing in Korea. Both athletes are motivated to excel in their respective events, putting rigorous international training to the test.

