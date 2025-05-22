Left Menu

Jyothi Yarraji Reverts to Classic Technique for Asian Championships Challenge

Jyothi Yarraji, an Asian Games silver medallist in 100m hurdles, reverts to her original running technique after injury setbacks. Preparing for the Asian Championships, she aims to defend her title. Fellow athlete Gulveer Singh also eyes success in Korea as he hopes to qualify for the World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:22 IST
India's 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, an Asian Games silver medallist, has decided to abandon her new running technique due to injury concerns and revert to her original style as she prepares to defend her Asian Championships title.

Yarraji, who is participating in the championships in Gumi, South Korea, had shifted to a seven-stride technique, seeking more power, but frequent injuries led her and her coach to opt for the original eight-stride approach.

Meanwhile, distance runner Gulveer Singh, already qualified for the 5000m World Championships, looks forward to competing in Korea. Both athletes are motivated to excel in their respective events, putting rigorous international training to the test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

