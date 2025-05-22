Mitchell Marsh's IPL Milestone: A Century of Power and Precision

Mitchell Marsh's maiden IPL century proved pivotal as Lucknow Super Giants amassed an impressive 235 for 2 against table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their recent IPL clash. Marsh, already boasting five half-centuries this season, initially slow, shifted gears dramatically to dismantle the Titans' bowling line-up with 10 fours and eight towering sixes in his 64-ball 117.

Elevating the batting attack were Marsh's fellow top-order teammates. Aiden Markram contributed a vital 36 off 24 balls, while Nicholas Pooran's dynamic 56 not out came in just 27 deliveries. Together, Marsh and Markram crafted a formidable 91-run opening stand, followed by Marsh and Pooran, who added a blazing 121 in just over 8 overs.

In this electrifying performance, LSG's batters raised their six count to a record 17 for a single IPL match. Despite his eventual dismissal by Arshad Khan, Marsh's artistry, marked by skillful lever usage to strike straight and square, left spectators in awe, alongside a notable showing by Rishabh Pant with a rapid 16 off 6 balls.

