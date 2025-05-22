Mitchell Marsh Heroics Propel Lucknow to IPL Glory with Record Score

A landmark Indian Premier League century by Mitchell Marsh, combined with a rapid half-century from Nicholas Pooran, powered Lucknow Super Giants to a towering score of 235/2 in their allotted 20 overs against Gujarat Titans. The match, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, saw GT's captain, Shubman Gill, deciding to bowl first. Lucknow openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation with a 50-run opening stand in the first six overs, with Markram initially taking the initiative.

Post powerplay, Marsh went on the offensive against Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna. Smashing a six and a four, Marsh swiftly reached his sixth half-century of the season in the 10th over, only to watch as Kishore dismissed Markram for a quickfire 36. Nicholas Pooran joined the assault, hitting a six off his first delivery, steering LSG to 97/1 at the halfway point.

Marsh further attacked spinner Rashid Khan, amassing 25 runs in a single over. By the 15th over, LSG had surpassed 150, with 13 runs taken off of Kishore. The Marsh-Pooran partnership added another 100 runs in just 42 balls. Marsh clinched his first IPL century in the 17th over, but Arshad Khan ended his innings at 117. Pooran continued his exceptional form, recording his fifth half-century of the season in just 23 balls. Boosted by Rishabh Pant's late fireworks, LSG posted a daunting 235/2, with Sai Kishore proving to be GT's standout bowler with 1/34.

