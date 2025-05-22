Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh Heroics Propel Lucknow to IPL Glory with Record Score

Mitchell Marsh's maiden IPL century and Nicholas Pooran's brisk fifty steered Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable 235/2 against Gujarat Titans. Marsh's explosive batting, alongside Pooran, dismantled the opposition, guiding LSG to an emphatic performance at Narendra Modi Stadium during IPL's 18th season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:18 IST
Mitchell Marsh Heroics Propel Lucknow to IPL Glory with Record Score
Mitchell Marsh. (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A landmark Indian Premier League century by Mitchell Marsh, combined with a rapid half-century from Nicholas Pooran, powered Lucknow Super Giants to a towering score of 235/2 in their allotted 20 overs against Gujarat Titans. The match, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, saw GT's captain, Shubman Gill, deciding to bowl first. Lucknow openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh laid a solid foundation with a 50-run opening stand in the first six overs, with Markram initially taking the initiative.

Post powerplay, Marsh went on the offensive against Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna. Smashing a six and a four, Marsh swiftly reached his sixth half-century of the season in the 10th over, only to watch as Kishore dismissed Markram for a quickfire 36. Nicholas Pooran joined the assault, hitting a six off his first delivery, steering LSG to 97/1 at the halfway point.

Marsh further attacked spinner Rashid Khan, amassing 25 runs in a single over. By the 15th over, LSG had surpassed 150, with 13 runs taken off of Kishore. The Marsh-Pooran partnership added another 100 runs in just 42 balls. Marsh clinched his first IPL century in the 17th over, but Arshad Khan ended his innings at 117. Pooran continued his exceptional form, recording his fifth half-century of the season in just 23 balls. Boosted by Rishabh Pant's late fireworks, LSG posted a daunting 235/2, with Sai Kishore proving to be GT's standout bowler with 1/34.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025