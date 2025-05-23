Sai Sudarshan Eyes India A Success After Stellar IPL
Sai Sudarshan expresses excitement about joining India A for their England tour following his impressive performance in IPL 2025 with Gujarat Titans. The squad, featuring notable players like Karun Nair, will face England Lions and includes crucial matches set through May and June.
- Country:
- India
Sai Sudarshan, a promising left-handed batter, shared his enthusiasm about being selected for India A's upcoming tour to England, following a remarkable season with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
India A, featuring prominent players like Karun Nair, will contest two first-class matches against the England Lions in Canterbury and Northampton at the end of May and early June, before wrapping up with an intra-squad game on June 13. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both key to Gujarat's batting success, will join the squad before the second encounter.
At a post-match press conference, Sudarshan expressed his future-centered mindset, concentrating on the ongoing IPL before shifting focus to his India A responsibilities. Captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, India A's team aims to make a mark with a strong roster and strategic leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
It is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation: Dhumal on whether Friday's Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB IPL game will take place.
Delhi Capitals Ready for Fresh IPL 2025 Start Against Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025: Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee Rejoin Gujarat Titans as League Resumes
Injuries Derail Lucknow Super Giants' IPL Dreams
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL Showdown