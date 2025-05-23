Left Menu

Sai Sudarshan Eyes India A Success After Stellar IPL

Sai Sudarshan expresses excitement about joining India A for their England tour following his impressive performance in IPL 2025 with Gujarat Titans. The squad, featuring notable players like Karun Nair, will face England Lions and includes crucial matches set through May and June.

23-05-2025
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudarshan (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Sai Sudarshan, a promising left-handed batter, shared his enthusiasm about being selected for India A's upcoming tour to England, following a remarkable season with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

India A, featuring prominent players like Karun Nair, will contest two first-class matches against the England Lions in Canterbury and Northampton at the end of May and early June, before wrapping up with an intra-squad game on June 13. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both key to Gujarat's batting success, will join the squad before the second encounter.

At a post-match press conference, Sudarshan expressed his future-centered mindset, concentrating on the ongoing IPL before shifting focus to his India A responsibilities. Captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, India A's team aims to make a mark with a strong roster and strategic leadership.

