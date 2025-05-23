Sai Sudarshan Eyes India A Success After Stellar IPL

Sai Sudarshan, a promising left-handed batter, shared his enthusiasm about being selected for India A's upcoming tour to England, following a remarkable season with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

India A, featuring prominent players like Karun Nair, will contest two first-class matches against the England Lions in Canterbury and Northampton at the end of May and early June, before wrapping up with an intra-squad game on June 13. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, both key to Gujarat's batting success, will join the squad before the second encounter.

At a post-match press conference, Sudarshan expressed his future-centered mindset, concentrating on the ongoing IPL before shifting focus to his India A responsibilities. Captained by Abhimanyu Easwaran, India A's team aims to make a mark with a strong roster and strategic leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)