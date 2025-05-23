Left Menu

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon Shine in Skeet National Trials

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon clinched victories in the men's and women's skeet finals of the shotgun national trials at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Mairaj narrowly defeated Anantjeet Singh Naruka, while Ganemat edged out Maheshwari Chauhan. Juniors Oshmi Shrivas and Yuvaan topped their respective categories.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan emerged victorious in the men's skeet finals at the second shotgun national trials, held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday. Mairaj secured his win with a score of 55, narrowly surpassing Paris Olympian Anantjeet Singh Naruka, who posted a score of 54.

In the women's finals, Ganemat Sekhon claimed the top position by scoring 53, edging out Maheshwari Chauhan's 52. The third position in the men's and women's categories went to Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, respectively.

The selection committee, considering performances from the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, indicated that junior athlete scores coinciding with Selection Trials 2 will not be marked 'zero.' Oshmi Shrivas and Yuvaan topped the junior women's and men's events, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

