Brian Bennett's Record Century Shines in Zimbabwe vs England Test Clash

Brian Bennett's stellar performance with the bat saw him carve out an unbeaten century, propelling Zimbabwe to 210-5 by tea on the second day of the one-off test against England. Bennett's innings reduced the deficit to 355 runs, keeping Zimbabwe afloat in response to England's substantial first innings.

England's captain Ben Stokes made a notable return to the bowling attack, grabbing a couple of crucial wickets to expose the Zimbabwean tail before the session's end at Trent Bridge. Bennett achieved the fastest test century for a Zimbabwean in just 97 balls, boosted by a stroke of luck when he was dropped on 89 by Joe Root.

Despite an aggressive start, Zimbabwe's batsmen struggled against England's disciplined bowling, with Sam Cook and Shoaib Bashir claiming wickets to keep the pressure on. Zimbabwe faced a challenging task following a dominant English opening day, and the visitors are eyeing resilience led by Bennett's remarkable innings.

