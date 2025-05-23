Left Menu

Brian Bennett's Record Century Shines in Zimbabwe vs England Test Clash

Brian Bennett scored a historic unbeaten century to help Zimbabwe reduce the deficit to England's first innings total during their test match. His aggressive performance ensured Zimbabwe ended the second day at 210-5, with Bennett playing a crucial role in keeping his team in contention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:41 IST
Brian Bennett's Record Century Shines in Zimbabwe vs England Test Clash

Brian Bennett's stellar performance with the bat saw him carve out an unbeaten century, propelling Zimbabwe to 210-5 by tea on the second day of the one-off test against England. Bennett's innings reduced the deficit to 355 runs, keeping Zimbabwe afloat in response to England's substantial first innings.

England's captain Ben Stokes made a notable return to the bowling attack, grabbing a couple of crucial wickets to expose the Zimbabwean tail before the session's end at Trent Bridge. Bennett achieved the fastest test century for a Zimbabwean in just 97 balls, boosted by a stroke of luck when he was dropped on 89 by Joe Root.

Despite an aggressive start, Zimbabwe's batsmen struggled against England's disciplined bowling, with Sam Cook and Shoaib Bashir claiming wickets to keep the pressure on. Zimbabwe faced a challenging task following a dominant English opening day, and the visitors are eyeing resilience led by Bennett's remarkable innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025