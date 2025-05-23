Flavio Cobolli's Stunning Comeback at Hamburg Open Finals
Flavio Cobolli staged an impressive comeback, defeating Tomas Etcheverry to reach the Hamburg Open final. The Italian overcame a set deficit to secure a 2-6 7-5 6-4 victory. With his strong performance, Cobolli progresses to his second final this season, aiming for a third title in 2023.
- Country:
- Germany
Flavio Cobolli delivered a remarkable performance at the Hamburg Open, overcoming a challenging start to advance to the finals on Friday.
In a hard-fought match against Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry, Cobolli battled back from being one set down and trailing 3-1 in the second set. The Italian, ranked 35th in the world, showed resilience and determination to secure a 2-6 7-5 6-4 victory, thus making it his second final appearance of the season.
With a keen eye on securing his third title of the year, Cobolli awaits the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. His rise marks an important moment in the Italian's career, highlighting his tenacity and skill on the international tennis stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Flavio Cobolli
- Hamburg Open
- Tennis
- Final
- Etcheverry
- Rublev
- Auger-Aliassime
- Italy
- Claycourt
- Comback