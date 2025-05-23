Flavio Cobolli's Stunning Comeback at Hamburg Open Finals

Flavio Cobolli delivered a remarkable performance at the Hamburg Open, overcoming a challenging start to advance to the finals on Friday.

In a hard-fought match against Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry, Cobolli battled back from being one set down and trailing 3-1 in the second set. The Italian, ranked 35th in the world, showed resilience and determination to secure a 2-6 7-5 6-4 victory, thus making it his second final appearance of the season.

With a keen eye on securing his third title of the year, Cobolli awaits the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. His rise marks an important moment in the Italian's career, highlighting his tenacity and skill on the international tennis stage.

