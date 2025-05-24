Ishan Kishan's Redemption: From Discontent to Dominance in IPL Showdown

Sunrisers Hyderabad's batter, Ishan Kishan, admitted his disappointment with his overall performance this IPL season despite contributing a stellar unbeaten 94, leading the team to a 42-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kishan, named player of the match, revealed insight into the favorable Lucknow pitch after openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's promising start, affirming the importance of focusing on quality shots. SRH skipper Pat Cummins confessed to misjudging pitch conditions, initially estimating it to support 170 runs but later surpassed by Kishan's efforts.

Meanwhile, RCB's interim captain Jitesh Sharma conceded their defense was lackluster, allowing excess runs. SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat praised the batting-friendly Lucknow surface, noting its contrast to the less accommodating Hyderabad ground and emphasizing disciplined field strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)