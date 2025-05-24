Chiefs Dominate Moana Pasifika with Crushing Victory

On Saturday, the Waikato Chiefs delivered a dominating 85-7 victory over Moana Pasifika, shifting to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings. Leroy Carter and Ratima Cortez stole the show with hat-tricks, ensuring not just a win, but a statement of superiority.

The Crusaders, now just behind the Chiefs, narrowly triumphed over the Otago Highlanders 15-12. Sevu Reece made headlines by breaking the Super Rugby try-scoring record, securing his 66th try with a close-range effort.

In other matches, Wellington Hurricanes overcame the Queensland Reds 31-27 to secure a playoff spot, while the Waratahs survived a close 22-17 encounter against the Western Force, maintaining playoff hopes alive in a tense finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)