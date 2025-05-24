Left Menu

New Era in Indian Cricket: Shubman Gill's Leadership Debut

Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar supports decisions by Ajit Agarkar's selection committee, foreseeing vindication if Shubman Gill's Indian Test team wins in England. Bangar stresses balancing Jasprit Bumrah's workload and advocates Kuldeep Yadav as the primary spinner. A critical series could herald a promising start for Gill's captaincy.

The recent appointment of Shubman Gill as India's Test captain could be groundbreaking, as Sanjay Bangar, former batting coach, predicts the vindication of Ajit Agarkar's selection choices if India secures a series win against England. Historically, India has had limited success in England, with away series victories only in 1971, 1986, and 2007.

Bangar stressed the importance of maintaining Jasprit Bumrah's performance levels without overburdening him. He highlighted the significance of a balanced bowling attack, reminiscing how Bumrah was overused during the Australia series, resulting in decreased bowling speeds. He emphasized that ensuring Bumrah's effective participation can heighten India's chances of clinching the series.

Furthermore, Bangar suggested Kuldeep Yadav as the main spinner for the initial Tests, given the seam-friendly conditions in England and the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami. He argued that with a robust pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep, Kuldeep's wicket-taking ability will be vital for India's prospects.

