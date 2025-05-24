Bordeaux Begles Clinch Historic Champions Cup Victory

Bordeaux Begles emerged victorious in the Champions Cup, defeating Northampton 28-20 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The win crowned them as Europe's elite, securing France's fifth consecutive victory in the competition. Damian Penaud and Adam Coleman led Bordeaux's scoring with two tries, propelling their team to a remarkable triumph.

The first-time finalists showcased their resilience and power against a spirited Northampton side. Despite a tied halftime score, Bordeaux outmuscled their opponents in the second half. Scrumhalf Maxime Lucu played a crucial role, ensuring Bordeaux's eight-point lead with a penalty and driving strategy that eventually broke Northampton's defense.

Northampton displayed commendable spirit but failed to replicate the dynamic play that got them to the final. Their defense struggled against Bordeaux's relentless attacks. For Bordeaux, this victory marks a significant milestone, as they continue to build their reputation as formidable finishers in French rugby.

