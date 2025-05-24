Novak Djokovic's Historic 100th Title Win at Geneva Open

In an electrifying showdown, Novak Djokovic came from behind to defeat Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz, claiming his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open. The Serbian veteran, fresh off his 38th birthday, triumphed 5-7 7-6(2) 7-6(2) on Saturday, etching his name beside tennis legends.

Joining the ranks of icons like American Jimmy Connors and Swiss maestro Roger Federer, Djokovic is now the third man in the Open Era to reach such heights, following his last gold-winning performance at the Paris Olympics.

The win sets an exhilarating stage for the 24-times Grand Slam champion, as he gears up for the French Open, which commences on Sunday. Djokovic eyes a fourth title at the prestigious event.

