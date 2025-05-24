Left Menu

Djokovic's Epic Geneva Triumph: 100th Title Milestone

Novak Djokovic won his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open, defeating Hubert Hurkacz. The match marks Djokovic as the third man in the Open Era to achieve such a milestone, alongside legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer. Djokovic now prepares for the French Open starting Sunday.

In a thrilling comeback, Novak Djokovic secured his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open, overcoming Hubert Hurkacz in a match that went the distance. The Serbian tennis star, who recently turned 38, joined the ranks of tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer by reaching this historic milestone.

Djokovic's victory came after a tense battle, as he recovered from a set down. With precision and determination, he banged down six aces and 34 winners, eventually clinching the win in a third-set tiebreak. Despite Hurkacz's early advantage, Djokovic demonstrated his trademark resilience to emerge victorious.

This triumph holds special significance as Djokovic heads into the French Open, where he aims for his fourth title. The oldest champion in Geneva Open history continues to defy age, proving his enduring prowess on the ATP tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

