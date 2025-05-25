B Sai Sudharsan: A Rising Cricket Star's Dream Realized

B Sai Sudharsan expressed his excitement over joining India's test squad for the upcoming England tour, describing the inclusion as 'surreal'. The 23-year-old is prepared to bat in any position, eager to contribute to the team's success under new captain Shubman Gill.

With the fresh World Test Championship cycle commencing through a five-test series in England, Sudharsan aims to fill a top-order gap created by the retirements of legendary players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. His selection strengthens the squad as it ventures into this new era of Indian cricket.

Gill's rise to captaincy at 25 brings confidence to Sudharsan, who has witnessed Gill's growth over the last four years. As a leading scorer in the Indian Premier League, Sudharsan is ready for his international debut, ready to follow his dream of playing for his country and achieving greatness.

