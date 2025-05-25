Left Menu

B Sai Sudharsan: A Rising Cricket Star's Dream Realized

B Sai Sudharsan describes his inclusion in India's test squad for the England tour as 'surreal' and prepares to bat anywhere needed. Partnering with new captain Shubman Gill, Sudharsan aims to fill the void left by retired stalwarts and is excited to represent his country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:21 IST
B Sai Sudharsan: A Rising Cricket Star's Dream Realized

B Sai Sudharsan expressed his excitement over joining India's test squad for the upcoming England tour, describing the inclusion as 'surreal'. The 23-year-old is prepared to bat in any position, eager to contribute to the team's success under new captain Shubman Gill.

With the fresh World Test Championship cycle commencing through a five-test series in England, Sudharsan aims to fill a top-order gap created by the retirements of legendary players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. His selection strengthens the squad as it ventures into this new era of Indian cricket.

Gill's rise to captaincy at 25 brings confidence to Sudharsan, who has witnessed Gill's growth over the last four years. As a leading scorer in the Indian Premier League, Sudharsan is ready for his international debut, ready to follow his dream of playing for his country and achieving greatness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025