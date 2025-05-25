Chennai Super Kings Set to Strategize Against Gujarat Titans

In a highly anticipated Indian Premier League encounter, Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of their iconic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the toss and decided to bat first against Gujarat Titans.

For Gujarat Titans, this match is pivotal as a win would assure them a top-two spot in the IPL playoffs. They enter the match with 18 points from 13 games, having secured nine victories.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are set to seize this opportunity to assess their young talents under competitive pressure. Both teams have revealed their playing lineups, showcasing a mix of seasoned players and promising newcomers.