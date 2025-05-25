Klaasen's Blazing Knock Leaves KKR in Tatters

In a thrilling IPL finale, Heinrich Klaasen's explosive performance stunned Kolkata Knight Riders as he raced to a century in just 37 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman was in unstoppable form, bringing up his fifty with only 18 deliveries, astonishing the crowd and decimating the KKR bowlers.

Travis Head also dazzled with a brilliant innings, scoring 76 off 40 balls, partnering effectively with Klaasen to set a formidable target of 278 for 3. Sunrisers showcased their relentless batting style, reminiscent of their season opener against Rajasthan Royals.

KKR bowlers, including Anrich Nortje and Sunil Narine, were powerless on the batsman-friendly pitch. Despite their efforts, Northamptonshire suffered heavily under Klaasen's assault, leaving them with no chance for a comeback.