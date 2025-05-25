Left Menu

Klaasen's Blazing Knock Leaves KKR in Tatters

Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 37-ball century led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a towering total against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL league game. Despite Travis Head's impressive 76-run contribution, Klaasen's aggressive stroke play decimated the KKR bowling attack, showcasing SRH's dominating batting prowess once again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:29 IST
Klaasen's Blazing Knock Leaves KKR in Tatters
Heinrich Klaasen
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL finale, Heinrich Klaasen's explosive performance stunned Kolkata Knight Riders as he raced to a century in just 37 balls. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman was in unstoppable form, bringing up his fifty with only 18 deliveries, astonishing the crowd and decimating the KKR bowlers.

Travis Head also dazzled with a brilliant innings, scoring 76 off 40 balls, partnering effectively with Klaasen to set a formidable target of 278 for 3. Sunrisers showcased their relentless batting style, reminiscent of their season opener against Rajasthan Royals.

KKR bowlers, including Anrich Nortje and Sunil Narine, were powerless on the batsman-friendly pitch. Despite their efforts, Northamptonshire suffered heavily under Klaasen's assault, leaving them with no chance for a comeback.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025