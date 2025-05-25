Left Menu

Musetti's Masterclass: Italian Ace Advances at French Open

Lorenzo Musetti won against Yannick Hanfmann 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 in the French Open's second round. Despite a challenging first set, Musetti excelled with skillful play using his elegant backhand. The Italian player now looks forward to facing either Valentin Royer or Daniel Elahi Galan in the next stage.

Updated: 25-05-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:30 IST
Lorenzo Musetti
  • Country:
  • France

Italian tennis sensation Lorenzo Musetti showcased his undeniable talent as he advanced to the second round of the French Open, defeating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann with a commanding 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Despite initial challenges, Musetti broke Hanfmann's serve at a critical juncture in the first set and maintained control throughout. His single-handed backhand was a standout feature of his performance on court Philippe Chatrier.

Having reached the Masters event semi-finals on clay this season, Musetti's decisive play sets him on a promising path as he prepares to confront either wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

