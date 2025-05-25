Musetti's Masterclass: Italian Ace Advances at French Open

Italian tennis sensation Lorenzo Musetti showcased his undeniable talent as he advanced to the second round of the French Open, defeating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann with a commanding 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 victory.

Despite initial challenges, Musetti broke Hanfmann's serve at a critical juncture in the first set and maintained control throughout. His single-handed backhand was a standout feature of his performance on court Philippe Chatrier.

Having reached the Masters event semi-finals on clay this season, Musetti's decisive play sets him on a promising path as he prepares to confront either wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.