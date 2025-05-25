Left Menu

Final Day Drama: Premier League's Champions League Race

On the Premier League season's final day, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle clinched Champions League spots, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest falling short. Villa was dismayed by a disallowed goal, while Chelsea secured victory over Forest to seal their comeback to Europe's elite competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:00 IST
Final Day Drama: Premier League's Champions League Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling climax to the Premier League season, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United grasped the final Champions League positions on Sunday. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the day's unfortunate losers as they missed top five finishes.

Aston Villa experienced frustration at Old Trafford, seeing a potentially pivotal goal against Manchester United disallowed, only to fall behind and eventually succumb 2-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea marked their comeback to the Champions League with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City wrapped up their campaign in third place with a convincing 2-0 victory against Fulham. Arsenal finished second, trailing behind the champions, Liverpool.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025