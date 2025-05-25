Final Day Drama: Premier League's Champions League Race
On the Premier League season's final day, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle clinched Champions League spots, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest falling short. Villa was dismayed by a disallowed goal, while Chelsea secured victory over Forest to seal their comeback to Europe's elite competition.
In a thrilling climax to the Premier League season, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle United grasped the final Champions League positions on Sunday. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the day's unfortunate losers as they missed top five finishes.
Aston Villa experienced frustration at Old Trafford, seeing a potentially pivotal goal against Manchester United disallowed, only to fall behind and eventually succumb 2-0. Meanwhile, Chelsea marked their comeback to the Champions League with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City wrapped up their campaign in third place with a convincing 2-0 victory against Fulham. Arsenal finished second, trailing behind the champions, Liverpool.
