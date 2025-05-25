Monaco Grand Prix Experiment Fizzles Amid Driver Criticism

Formula One's attempt to inject more excitement into the Monaco Grand Prix with a mandatory two-stop strategy has been met with skepticism and criticism from drivers. The move, designed to combat the race's processional nature, failed to bring about significant change, with the top four racers finishing in their starting positions.

Max Verstappen, the reigning champion, expressed his dissatisfaction with heavy sarcasm, suggesting that even more pit stops wouldn't have changed the outcome. Echoing his sentiments, other drivers like George Russell and Lando Norris voiced disappointment with the strategy, arguing that it only highlighted the limitations of racing on Monaco's narrow streets.

The decision sparked a broader conversation within the sport regarding the balance between maintaining F1's competitive essence and catering to audience entertainment. Some, like Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, appreciated the added strategic elements but maintained that the race's venue remains iconic regardless of race format experimentation.

