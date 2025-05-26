Electrifying Start to the French Open Amid Rain Showers

The French Open began with a mix of triumphs and weather delays on Sunday. Croatian 18th seed Donna Vekic triumphed over Anna Blinkova with a score of 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1, with nine aces. Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, setting the stage for an exciting second round.

Despite the heavy rain, play resumed on Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen courts. Noteworthy performances included China's Zheng Qinwen outplaying Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3, and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina breezing past Zeynep Sonmez with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory.

The day was highlighted by Aryna Sabalenka's swift domination over Kamilla Rakhimova, winning 6-1, 6-0, showcasing her intent to claim the crown at Roland Garros. The championships promise thrilling matchups ahead, as players vie for the prestigious title.