Electrifying Start to the French Open Amid Rain Showers

The French Open commenced under cloudy skies with notable performances. Donna Vekic and Frances Tiafoe advanced to the second round, while rain briefly interrupted outdoor matches. Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina made strong starts. The tournament continues, promising exciting matchups and potential surprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 00:03 IST
The French Open began with a mix of triumphs and weather delays on Sunday. Croatian 18th seed Donna Vekic triumphed over Anna Blinkova with a score of 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1, with nine aces. Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, setting the stage for an exciting second round.

Despite the heavy rain, play resumed on Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen courts. Noteworthy performances included China's Zheng Qinwen outplaying Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3, and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina breezing past Zeynep Sonmez with a decisive 6-1, 6-1 victory.

The day was highlighted by Aryna Sabalenka's swift domination over Kamilla Rakhimova, winning 6-1, 6-0, showcasing her intent to claim the crown at Roland Garros. The championships promise thrilling matchups ahead, as players vie for the prestigious title.

