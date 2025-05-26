From Monaco to Merci Rafa: A Sports Roundup Worth Cheering
The latest sports news highlights include Adley Rutschman's injury during a Baltimore Orioles game, controversial racing tactics at Monaco, and Giancarlo Stanton's imminent rehab. Notably, the US clinched the Ice Hockey World Championship, Lando Norris won his dream race, and Rafa Nadal was emotionally honored at Roland Garros.
In recent sports news, Baltimore Orioles' catcher Adley Rutschman had to leave Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox after a foul tip off his mask, though details about possible concussion protocol remain scarce, according to interim manager Tony Mansolino.
Formula One champion Max Verstappen criticized Monaco's new two-stop mandate as a failure, arguing the intended excitement fell short in a traditionally uneventful race largely devoid of overtaking opportunities.
US ice hockey made headlines by capturing their first IIHF World Championship gold since 1933, thanks to a thrilling sudden-death victory against Switzerland, while Lando Norris' childhood dream came true with his win at the Monaco Grand Prix.
