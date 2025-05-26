From Monaco to Merci Rafa: A Sports Roundup Worth Cheering

In recent sports news, Baltimore Orioles' catcher Adley Rutschman had to leave Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox after a foul tip off his mask, though details about possible concussion protocol remain scarce, according to interim manager Tony Mansolino.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen criticized Monaco's new two-stop mandate as a failure, arguing the intended excitement fell short in a traditionally uneventful race largely devoid of overtaking opportunities.

US ice hockey made headlines by capturing their first IIHF World Championship gold since 1933, thanks to a thrilling sudden-death victory against Switzerland, while Lando Norris' childhood dream came true with his win at the Monaco Grand Prix.