Harsh Dubey: Rising All-Rounder Making Waves

Harsh Dubey, a talented left-arm spinner, has caught attention with his performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Initially unsold in the IPL auction, he became a key player for SRH, taking vital wickets and showing promise as an all-rounder. His future includes opportunities with India A and domestic cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:16 IST
Harsh Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has lauded the emerging talent of left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, predicting his evolution into a successful all-rounder. Originally going unsold in the IPL mega auction, Dubey has made a significant impact for SRH, contributing to the team's strong finish this season.

Dubey's stellar performances, including five wickets in three matches and decisive contributions with the bat, have marked him as a cricketer to watch. His remarkable journey includes breaking the Ranji Trophy record for most wickets in a season, solidifying his credentials as an all-rounder.

Looking ahead, Dubey is set to gain further experience with participation in India A's tour of England, followed by continuous domestic cricket. With such promising opportunities, he is well-positioned to enhance his skills and reputation in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

