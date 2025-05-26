Harsh Dubey: Rising All-Rounder Making Waves

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has lauded the emerging talent of left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, predicting his evolution into a successful all-rounder. Originally going unsold in the IPL mega auction, Dubey has made a significant impact for SRH, contributing to the team's strong finish this season.

Dubey's stellar performances, including five wickets in three matches and decisive contributions with the bat, have marked him as a cricketer to watch. His remarkable journey includes breaking the Ranji Trophy record for most wickets in a season, solidifying his credentials as an all-rounder.

Looking ahead, Dubey is set to gain further experience with participation in India A's tour of England, followed by continuous domestic cricket. With such promising opportunities, he is well-positioned to enhance his skills and reputation in the cricketing world.

