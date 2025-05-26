Neeraj Chopra Joins Forces with Audi India: A High-Speed Partnership

Luxury car manufacturer Audi India has announced a partnership with Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower and double Olympic medalist. This collaboration highlights the shared values of world-class performance, explosive speed, and iconic stature, as emphasized in Audi India's statement.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, expressed that the partnership symbolizes the company's commitment to those who push boundaries and pursue excellence persistently. Neeraj Chopra, they believe, exemplifies this spirit with his unmatched focus, speed, and performance.

Neeraj Chopra shared his excitement about joining the Audi family, stating his pride in representing a brand synonymous with forward motion and innovation in every endeavor it undertakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)