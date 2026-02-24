Left Menu

Yawer Hassan's Stellar Performance Elevates J&K in Ranji Trophy Clash

Yawer Hassan, the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer, attributed his notable innings in the Ranji Trophy final to staying focused on process and reacting to conditions rather than reputations. Partnering with Shubham Pundir, Hassan's performance has been pivotal in establishing a competitive stance for J&K against Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubli | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:16 IST
Yawer Hassan's Stellar Performance Elevates J&K in Ranji Trophy Clash
  • Country:
  • India

Yawer Hassan of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team emphasized the importance of sticking to his process and reacting according to the conditions, a strategy that paid off during their Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. His calm demeanor on the field resulted in a critical innings that contributed to his side's competitive stance on day one.

Partnering with Shubham Pundir, Hassan added a significant 139-run stand for the second wicket, underscoring the value of strong partnerships on a challenging pitch. Despite previously struggling with a lean run, Hassan remained optimistic and determined, stating, "This was the stage."

Looking ahead, Hassan believes a total of 650-700 runs would be necessary to dominate a formidable opposition batting lineup. His journey highlights the strong support system within the team, with Hassan thankful for the backing from players and staff during lean phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

 India
2
Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

 Russia
3
Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

 India
4
South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026