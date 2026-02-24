Yawer Hassan's Stellar Performance Elevates J&K in Ranji Trophy Clash

Yawer Hassan of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team emphasized the importance of sticking to his process and reacting according to the conditions, a strategy that paid off during their Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. His calm demeanor on the field resulted in a critical innings that contributed to his side's competitive stance on day one.

Partnering with Shubham Pundir, Hassan added a significant 139-run stand for the second wicket, underscoring the value of strong partnerships on a challenging pitch. Despite previously struggling with a lean run, Hassan remained optimistic and determined, stating, "This was the stage."

Looking ahead, Hassan believes a total of 650-700 runs would be necessary to dominate a formidable opposition batting lineup. His journey highlights the strong support system within the team, with Hassan thankful for the backing from players and staff during lean phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)