Rohit Sharma Nears Historic 7,000 IPL Runs Milestone

Rohit Sharma is on the brink of becoming the second player to achieve 7,000 runs in IPL history. As Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in a crucial match, both teams seek to secure a playoff advantage. Sharma aims for a standout performance to build confidence ahead of the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:29 IST
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' celebrated batter, is a mere 67 runs away from achieving the distinction of being the second player in Indian Premier League's (IPL) history to score 7,000 runs. This achievement adds significant drama to the impending clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Jaipur on Monday.

The match holds immense importance as both PBKS and MI have a shot at overtaking Gujarat Titans (GT) in the standings and securing a more favorable road to the finals. Currently, PBKS, with 17 points, is in second place following eight wins, four losses, and a no result. Meanwhile, MI stands at 16 points from eight wins and five losses.

This encounter is emotionally charged, not just for the teams but also for cricket enthusiasts tracking Rohit's performance. The aim for the 'Hitman' is to finish the league stage on a high and carry momentum into the playoffs. Sharma's current season tally stands at 305 runs from 12 matches, with an impressive strike rate nearing 151, alongside three half-centuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

