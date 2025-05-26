Left Menu

Priyank Panchal's Retirement Marks End of Glorious Cricket Era

Priyank Panchal, former captain of Gujarat and India A, announced his retirement from cricket. Over his 17-year career, Panchal played 127 First-Class matches, amassing 8,856 runs. He also excelled in List A and T20 formats. The Gujarat Cricket Association lauded his achievements, marking an end to his remarkable career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:43 IST
Priyank Panchal's Retirement Marks End of Glorious Cricket Era
Priyank Panchal
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's cricketing stalwart, Priyank Panchal, has bid adieu to the sport he graced for 17 years, declaring his retirement from all forms of cricket, the Gujarat Cricket Association announced.

The seasoned cricketer, who captained both Gujarat and India A, carved a niche with his sterling performances. Panchal's illustrious career boasts 127 First-Class matches, where he scored 8,856 runs, alongside significant contributions in List A and T20 games.

Panchal's prowess was pivotal in Gujarat's domestic successes, including the Ranji Trophy triumph in 2016-17. His retirement signals the culmination of an era celebrated by the Gujarat Cricket Association.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025