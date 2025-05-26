Priyank Panchal's Retirement Marks End of Glorious Cricket Era

Gujarat's cricketing stalwart, Priyank Panchal, has bid adieu to the sport he graced for 17 years, declaring his retirement from all forms of cricket, the Gujarat Cricket Association announced.

The seasoned cricketer, who captained both Gujarat and India A, carved a niche with his sterling performances. Panchal's illustrious career boasts 127 First-Class matches, where he scored 8,856 runs, alongside significant contributions in List A and T20 games.

Panchal's prowess was pivotal in Gujarat's domestic successes, including the Ranji Trophy triumph in 2016-17. His retirement signals the culmination of an era celebrated by the Gujarat Cricket Association.