In a high-stakes IPL match, Mumbai Indians faced off against Punjab Kings, with Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya leading their team to a competitive score of 184 for seven. Mumbai's innings, heavily reliant on Yadav's consistent performance, saw the player surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a season.

Despite a strong start by opener Ryan Rickelton, who scored 27 off 20 balls, Punjab Kings' bowling attack kept the pressure on. Arshdeep Singh, with effective swing, and Marco Jansen's timely breakthroughs, maintained a tough competition. Harpreet Brar claimed the vital wicket of Rohit Sharma, helping Punjab restrict Mumbai in the middle overs.

The match took a decisive turn as Mumbai Indians capitalized during the death overs. Suryakumar's collaboration with Naman Dhir yielded quick runs, securing the advantage. Although Arshdeep Singh's final over provided a brief comeback for Punjab with two wickets, Mumbai ended on a high with strategic batting in the late game.

(With inputs from agencies.)