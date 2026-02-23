Left Menu

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: A Thrilling Cricket Series Unfolds in UAE

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is in the UAE. The series begins on March 13, 2024, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and moves to Dubai for the ODI matches. This event highlights the collaboration between both cricket boards.

Afghanistan players celebrating (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has officially announced an upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, set to include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from March 13 to 25, 2024. The series will kick off at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the T20I matches on March 13, 15, and 17.

Following the T20I face-off, the action moves to Dubai, where the ODI series is slated to take place on March 20, 22, and 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Highlighting the significance of this sporting event, Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, expressed excitement over hosting Sri Lanka for the first time.

Khan emphasized the series' role in strengthening the cricket ties between the two nations, acknowledging Sri Lanka's recent excellent performance on the cricket field. He added that the games would serve as crucial preparation for future ICC and ACC tournaments and other bilateral engagements for Afghanistan's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

