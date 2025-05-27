Left Menu

Thrilling Matches Mark Action-Packed Day at French Open

The second day of the French Open saw remarkable performances. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Arthur Rinderknech to advance, while Arthur Fils and Madison Keys also emerged victorious. Notably, Novak Djokovic lamented the absence of his Big Four rivals, and Emma Raducanu dug deep to overcome Wang Xinyu.

Updated: 27-05-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:29 IST
The second day of the French Open brought a flurry of excitement and fierce competition. World number one Jannik Sinner dominated Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the first round with a solid 6-4 6-3 7-5 victory, setting the stage for an auspicious campaign at Roland Garros.

Local favorite Arthur Fils provided a thrilling performance against Chilean Nicolas Jarry, securing a four-set victory, while American Madison Keys dispatched Australian Daria Saville with little trouble. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic expressed mixed emotions over the absence of his Big Four contemporaries.

Emma Raducanu showcased her resilience by overcoming Wang Xinyu, securing a opportunity to challenge defending champion Iga Swiatek in the upcoming rounds. The French Open continues to deliver captivating moments and high-stakes drama on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

