Bangladesh Bolsters Bowling Against Pakistan Amidst Injury Setbacks

With key players Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed injured, Bangladesh's head coach Phil Simmons is relying on the remaining pace attack for the Pakistan T20I series. The team remains optimistic despite previous losses and aims to leverage new insights from coaching staff additions for success in Lahore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:44 IST
Bangladesh Bolsters Bowling Against Pakistan Amidst Injury Setbacks
Phil Simmons. (Photo: X/@BCBtigers). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Bangladesh's T20I series against Pakistan sees a shift in their bowling strategy with senior seamers Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed out due to injuries. Head coach Phil Simmons is placing confidence in newer bowlers to step up when the series kicks off in Lahore on Wednesday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Taskin has been sidelined by an ankle injury for two months, while Mustafizur is recovering from a thumb injury sustained during his final IPL 2025 match. "You miss your senior seamers," Simmons acknowledged, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. He emphasized the opportunity for emerging players to shine and compensate for the absence of senior bowlers.

To counter these setbacks, selectors have brought in Khaled Ahmed, though no replacement is named for Nahid Rana, who withdrew for personal reasons. The team, which includes pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam, remains positive despite a recent 2-1 series loss to the UAE. Simmons is hopeful of turning fortunes around in the upcoming matches.

The series marks the debut of Shaun Tait as Bangladesh's pace bowling coach, joining with Mushtaq Ahmed. "Tait and Mushy will provide insights about the opposition," Simmons noted. As the matches on May 28, May 30, and June 1 at Gaddafi Stadium approach, the young seamers are tasked with rising to the challenge.

