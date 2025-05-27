Left Menu

Tragedy at Liverpool Celebration: Minivan Collision Shocks City

A man was arrested after a minivan collided with crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win, injuring dozens. Four people remain in critical condition, including a child. Police are not treating the incident as terrorism. 47 people were injured, with 27 hospitalized and 20 treated on-site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:27 IST
Tragedy at Liverpool Celebration: Minivan Collision Shocks City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday following a shocking collision during a Liverpool soccer celebration that left more than two dozen people hospitalized.

Merseyside Police have not released the arrested driver's name, and the incident is not being treated as terrorism. No other suspects are being sought.

Detectives are investigating how a minivan veered into a narrow street packed with fans celebrating Liverpool Football Club's Premier League win. The accident left four people, including a child, critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025