Tragedy at Liverpool Celebration: Minivan Collision Shocks City
A man was arrested after a minivan collided with crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win, injuring dozens. Four people remain in critical condition, including a child. Police are not treating the incident as terrorism. 47 people were injured, with 27 hospitalized and 20 treated on-site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A 53-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday following a shocking collision during a Liverpool soccer celebration that left more than two dozen people hospitalized.
Merseyside Police have not released the arrested driver's name, and the incident is not being treated as terrorism. No other suspects are being sought.
Detectives are investigating how a minivan veered into a narrow street packed with fans celebrating Liverpool Football Club's Premier League win. The accident left four people, including a child, critically injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Milwaukee Apartment Fire Leaves Community Reeling
Chhattisgarh Tragedy Sparks Road Safety Concerns
Kashmir Tragedy: A Martyr's Recognition and Calls for Peace
Fallen Heroes: BSF Constables Honored After Cross-Border Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes Myanmar School as Junta Airstrike Defies Ceasefire