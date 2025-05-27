Tragedy at Liverpool Celebration: Minivan Collision Shocks City

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday following a shocking collision during a Liverpool soccer celebration that left more than two dozen people hospitalized.

Merseyside Police have not released the arrested driver's name, and the incident is not being treated as terrorism. No other suspects are being sought.

Detectives are investigating how a minivan veered into a narrow street packed with fans celebrating Liverpool Football Club's Premier League win. The accident left four people, including a child, critically injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)