Rising Indian Golfers Set to Shine at Asia-Pacific Junior Championship

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) has dispatched a team of four promising young golfers to the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship held at the Hong Kong Golf Club. This prestigious event, starting Tuesday, features two boys, Krish Chawla and Ranveer Mitroo, alongside girls Saanvi Somu and Kashika Mishra, under the guidance of non-playing captain Komal Narwar.

The competition runs from May 27 to May 29, including individual and team categories for both boys and girls, as well as mixed team titles. Scores from all categories will be calculated in a strokeplay format, with combined performances determining the team standings.

Weather conditions in Hong Kong have been predominantly cloudy, providing an ideal setting for golf. Participants express optimism about the tournament. Krish Chawla emphasizes his rigorous daily practice, aimed at refining his skills, while teammate Ranveer Mitroo focuses on his swing and short game, anticipating a strong performance. Saanvi Somu, in her international debut, aims to gain valuable experience, calling the event crucial for her development. Kashika Mishra praises the IGU for its support, highlighting the importance of international exposure in shaping their careers.