Exciting Highlights from Day Three of the French Open

The third day of the French Open witnessed dramatic matches as American Ethan Quinn advanced after Grigor Dimitrov retired due to injury. Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur and Sofia Kenin secured wins, further thrilling tennis fans. Notable players like Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff also performed on various courts.

The French Open's third day delivered an exciting spectacle as matches unfolded under cloudy skies. American qualifier Ethan Quinn progressed to the second round after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov retired with injury woes. Despite winning the first two sets, Dimitrov succumbed, losing the third set 6-2.

Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur, a quarter-finalist last year, displayed his prowess with a victory over Serbia's Laslo Djere. De Minaur clinched the match 6-3 6-4 7-6(6), ensuring his advance to the second round.

The day also saw former runner-up Sofia Kenin, Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, and high-profile players Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff showcasing their skills across various courts at Roland Garros. These thrilling matches set the stage for an electrifying tournament.

