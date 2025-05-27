Coco Gauff Thrives on Day Three of the French Open

The clay courts of Roland Garros were alive with action as the French Open entered its third day. American tennis sensation Coco Gauff, a 2022 finalist, made a statement with a commanding victory over Olivia Gadecki, securing a 6-2 6-2 win. Her victory marks a promising start as she advances to the second round.

Elsewhere, in a surprising turn of events, Grigor Dimitrov retired from his match against American qualifier Ethan Quinn due to injury, despite having initially led with two set wins. Ethan Quinn's advancement adds to the drama of the tournament as athletes continue to battle fatigue and unexpected challenges.

Adding to the day's highlights, Sofia Kenin and Mirra Andreeva showcased their prowess on the court, easily defeating their respective opponents. While the contests under cloudy skies unfolded, Novak Djokovic embarked on his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title, heightening anticipation at the French Open.

