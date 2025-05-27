Left Menu

Coco Gauff Thrives on Day Three of the French Open

The third day of the French Open saw impressive performances as Coco Gauff dispatched Olivia Gadecki, Sofia Kenin defeated Varvara Gracheva, and Mirra Andreeva powered past Cristina Bucsa to reach the second round. Injuries led to Grigor Dimitrov's retirement, while Alex de Minaur advanced past Laslo Djere.

Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:41 IST
The clay courts of Roland Garros were alive with action as the French Open entered its third day. American tennis sensation Coco Gauff, a 2022 finalist, made a statement with a commanding victory over Olivia Gadecki, securing a 6-2 6-2 win. Her victory marks a promising start as she advances to the second round.

Elsewhere, in a surprising turn of events, Grigor Dimitrov retired from his match against American qualifier Ethan Quinn due to injury, despite having initially led with two set wins. Ethan Quinn's advancement adds to the drama of the tournament as athletes continue to battle fatigue and unexpected challenges.

Adding to the day's highlights, Sofia Kenin and Mirra Andreeva showcased their prowess on the court, easily defeating their respective opponents. While the contests under cloudy skies unfolded, Novak Djokovic embarked on his quest for a historic 25th Grand Slam title, heightening anticipation at the French Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

