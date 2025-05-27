Lucknow Super Giants Triumph in Batting Showcase

In an electrifying Indian Premier League match on Tuesday, the Lucknow Super Giants impressed with their formidable batting performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The highlight of the match was Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 118, propelling Lucknow to an impressive total of 227/3 in their 20 overs.

Bowling was challenged by the Lucknow batsmen as they dominated the pitch with significant contributions from players like Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran.

