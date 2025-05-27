Rishabh Pant's Explosive Century Powers Lucknow to Victory

In a thrilling encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant delivered a stunning unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, guiding his team to a formidable score of 227/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 18 group stage finale.

Pant, alongside teammate Mitchell Marsh who scored 67, dismantled Bengaluru's weakened bowling lineup, ensuring a daunting target. Approximately, Bengaluru needs to surpass their previous record of chasing 200-plus scores, a feat achieved twice in IPL history.

Pant remained pivotal until the final over, striking 11 fours and nine sixes with an impressive strike rate of 193.44. Lucknow, after losing the toss and being sent to bowl, faced an early setback with the dismissal of Matthew Breetzke, but Pant's strategic promotion in the batting order proved decisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)