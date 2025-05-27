Rishabh Pant's Explosive Century Powers Lucknow to Victory
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 118 runs, helping the team set a challenging total of 227/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final group stage match of IPL 18. Pant’s powerful performance was supported by Mitchell Marsh’s 67, putting Bengaluru under significant pressure.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant delivered a stunning unbeaten 118 off 61 balls, guiding his team to a formidable score of 227/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 18 group stage finale.
Pant, alongside teammate Mitchell Marsh who scored 67, dismantled Bengaluru's weakened bowling lineup, ensuring a daunting target. Approximately, Bengaluru needs to surpass their previous record of chasing 200-plus scores, a feat achieved twice in IPL history.
Pant remained pivotal until the final over, striking 11 fours and nine sixes with an impressive strike rate of 193.44. Lucknow, after losing the toss and being sent to bowl, faced an early setback with the dismissal of Matthew Breetzke, but Pant's strategic promotion in the batting order proved decisive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Injury Updates and Strategic Challenges Amid IPL Rescheduling
Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders abandoned due to rain.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings also qualify for the IPL Playoffs.
IPL Thriller: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Mitchell Marsh Heroics Propel Lucknow to IPL Glory with Record Score