Left Menu

Medvedev's Misstep: Norrie's Dramatic Triumph at Roland Garros

Russian ex-world number one tennis player Daniil Medvedev was defeated by Cameron Norrie at the French Open in a dramatic first-round match. Despite regaining his form mid-game, Medvedev ultimately lost, partially due to early frustration. He later apologized for not shaking the umpire's hand, emphasizing no ill intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:42 IST
Medvedev's Misstep: Norrie's Dramatic Triumph at Roland Garros
Daniil Medvedev

In a dramatic turn of events at the French Open, Russia's former world number one, Daniil Medvedev, suffered a shocking first-round exit at the hands of Cameron Norrie, losing 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5.

Medvedev, who initially appeared in control, saw his composure unravel as frustration set in, leading to a series of animated gestures and an eventual defeat.

Despite the setback, Medvedev, expressing regret for not shaking the umpire's hand, remained positive about future matches, particularly on grass, vowing to return stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025