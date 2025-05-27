Medvedev's Misstep: Norrie's Dramatic Triumph at Roland Garros

In a dramatic turn of events at the French Open, Russia's former world number one, Daniil Medvedev, suffered a shocking first-round exit at the hands of Cameron Norrie, losing 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5.

Medvedev, who initially appeared in control, saw his composure unravel as frustration set in, leading to a series of animated gestures and an eventual defeat.

Despite the setback, Medvedev, expressing regret for not shaking the umpire's hand, remained positive about future matches, particularly on grass, vowing to return stronger.

(With inputs from agencies.)