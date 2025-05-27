Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 3 at French Open
The third day of the French Open witnessed key matches where unseeded players and top seeds created memorable moments. Notably, French wild card Lois Boisson defeated Elise Mertens, while Jack Draper, Andrey Rublev, and others advanced. Djokovic celebrated a smooth victory, and surprising losses were seen with Daniil Medvedev.
Day three of the French Open delivered a series of riveting matches and unexpected outcomes. French wild card Lois Boisson stunned 24th seed Elise Mertens, sending shockwaves across the courts. Boisson's remarkable performance against the Belgian Mertens ended in a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory.
Elsewhere, Britain's Jack Draper, seeded fifth, overcame Italy's Mattia Bellucci in a four-set thriller, showcasing his prowess with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-2 win. Meanwhile, Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev conquered South Africa's Lloyd Harris, keeping his French Open hopes alive with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-1 triumph.
On the women's side, American third seed Jessica Pegula and second seed Coco Gauff made comfortable advances, whereas Tunisia's Ons Jabeur faced an early exit after a defeat by Poland's Magdalena Frech. Among the highlights, Novak Djokovic opened his campaign with a decisive straight-set victory, signaling a strong start in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.
