Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 3 at French Open

The third day of the French Open witnessed key matches where unseeded players and top seeds created memorable moments. Notably, French wild card Lois Boisson defeated Elise Mertens, while Jack Draper, Andrey Rublev, and others advanced. Djokovic celebrated a smooth victory, and surprising losses were seen with Daniil Medvedev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:24 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark Day 3 at French Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Day three of the French Open delivered a series of riveting matches and unexpected outcomes. French wild card Lois Boisson stunned 24th seed Elise Mertens, sending shockwaves across the courts. Boisson's remarkable performance against the Belgian Mertens ended in a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory.

Elsewhere, Britain's Jack Draper, seeded fifth, overcame Italy's Mattia Bellucci in a four-set thriller, showcasing his prowess with a 3-6 6-1 6-4 6-2 win. Meanwhile, Russian 17th seed Andrey Rublev conquered South Africa's Lloyd Harris, keeping his French Open hopes alive with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-1 triumph.

On the women's side, American third seed Jessica Pegula and second seed Coco Gauff made comfortable advances, whereas Tunisia's Ons Jabeur faced an early exit after a defeat by Poland's Magdalena Frech. Among the highlights, Novak Djokovic opened his campaign with a decisive straight-set victory, signaling a strong start in his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025